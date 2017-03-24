The Israel Project Thanks Arkansas fo...

The Israel Project Thanks Arkansas for Passing Anti-BDS Discrimination Legislation

The Israel Project today commended Arkansas state legislators for passing a law that prohibits state agencies from contracting with, or investing in, companies that participate in the discriminatory Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign. The legislation is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Hutchinson.

