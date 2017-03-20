The Influencers: Laurence Alexander of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Laurence Alexander never saw Kellyanne Conway kneeling on the Oval Office couch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Reality Check
|34,224
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|10 hr
|StandingonPromises
|65
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Sat
|moving back
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 18
|Now_What-
|22
|Conway: Clinton's rape accusers hurt Hillary in...
|Mar 18
|Now_What-
|2
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Mar 17
|just sayin
|12
|life after expulsion
|Mar 12
|concerned parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC