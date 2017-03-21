The daily grind: Arkansas races to the bottom in unemployment benefits
The legislature Monday completed action on legislation to reduce the maximum weeks of unemployment benefits from 20 to 16 weeks. The bill also will dock workers for two weeks of severance pay should they happen to get some.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i...
|1 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Dirty Mike
|34,227
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|6 hr
|Guest
|27
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|11 hr
|Eric
|3
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|11 hr
|lol
|1
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Mon
|StandingonPromises
|65
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Sat
|moving back
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC