The art of the book, Cuban-style, at UA Little Rock's Ottenheimer Library
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Ottenheimer Library has opened an exhibition, "Binding Communities: Cuba's Ediciones Vigia and the Art of the Book and Entrpreneurism," from the handmade collective in Matanzas, Cuba. Book artist Steven Miller of the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa will give a talk on the show, which includes works by 71 artists, at 5 p.m. tonight, May 17, in the Fine Arts Building, Room 161.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|34,217
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|12 hr
|moving back
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Sat
|Now_What-
|22
|Conway: Clinton's rape accusers hurt Hillary in...
|Sat
|Now_What-
|2
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Fri
|just sayin
|12
|life after expulsion
|Mar 12
|concerned parent
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC