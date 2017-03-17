The art of the book, Cuban-style, at ...

The art of the book, Cuban-style, at UA Little Rock's Ottenheimer Library

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Ottenheimer Library has opened an exhibition, "Binding Communities: Cuba's Ediciones Vigia and the Art of the Book and Entrpreneurism," from the handmade collective in Matanzas, Cuba. Book artist Steven Miller of the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa will give a talk on the show, which includes works by 71 artists, at 5 p.m. tonight, May 17, in the Fine Arts Building, Room 161.

