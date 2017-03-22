Temperatures in Arkansas meet, beat r...

Temperatures in Arkansas meet, beat records

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A cyclist at Two Rivers Park in Little Rock takes advantage of Tuesday's unseasonably warm weather to get in a ride. Temperatures reached the upper 80s in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 19 min Now_What- 31
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 hr Reality Check 34,266
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 13 hr Capt Obvious 14
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... Tue Capt Obvious 2
News Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i... Tue He Named Me Black... 1
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Tue Eric 3
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Mar 20 StandingonPromises 65
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,834 • Total comments across all topics: 279,756,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC