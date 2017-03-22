Temperatures in Arkansas meet, beat records
A cyclist at Two Rivers Park in Little Rock takes advantage of Tuesday's unseasonably warm weather to get in a ride. Temperatures reached the upper 80s in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|19 min
|Now_What-
|31
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Reality Check
|34,266
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|13 hr
|Capt Obvious
|14
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Tue
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i...
|Tue
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Tue
|Eric
|3
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Mar 20
|StandingonPromises
|65
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC