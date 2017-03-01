Surveyors: EF-1 tornado struck Arkans...

Surveyors: EF-1 tornado struck Arkansas town, causing injuries, damage to dozens of homes

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado caused damage to homes in Higginson, a town of about 650 residents south of Searcy, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. An EF-1 tornado caused injuries to four people and damage to dozens of homes in Higginson on Tuesday evening, a National Weather Service survey crew confirmed.

