Surveyors: EF-1 tornado struck Arkansas town, causing injuries, damage to dozens of homes
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado caused damage to homes in Higginson, a town of about 650 residents south of Searcy, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. An EF-1 tornado caused injuries to four people and damage to dozens of homes in Higginson on Tuesday evening, a National Weather Service survey crew confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|33,936
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|15 hr
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|21 hr
|Now_What-
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Tue
|John
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Tue
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC