Supporters mount fight to save Arkansas Fair Housing Commission
Rep. Kim Hammer of Benton this week filed legislation to abolish the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission and the bill is on the agenda of the House State Agencies committee this morning. Advocates of fair housing are working to save the agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|guest
|34,043
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC