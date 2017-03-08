Supporters mount fight to save Arkans...

Supporters mount fight to save Arkansas Fair Housing Commission

Rep. Kim Hammer of Benton this week filed legislation to abolish the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission and the bill is on the agenda of the House State Agencies committee this morning. Advocates of fair housing are working to save the agency.

