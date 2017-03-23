Stickyz to rap it up with Arkansas Bo
Little Rock rapper Big Piph and his band Tomorrow Maybe headline a multi-act rap bill at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack on Friday. Aaron Joseph Newman, Marcel P. Black and DJ Silky Slim are set to appear, as is Stuttgart rapper Arkansas Bo.
