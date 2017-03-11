Snow Way! Winter Not Done with Arkansas

Snow Way! Winter Not Done with Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A maintenance worker in Pennsylvania uses a snow blower to clear the snow from the front of a school Friday for the first snow in the region in over a month Winter Storm Reggie is expected to drop up to six inches of snow on the New York City metro area Friday according to the Weather Channel . Rusnak said there is a slight chance for snow , and the NWS forecast lists a 20 percent chance of snow Saturday night after 1 a.m. and 30 percent chance into the lunchtime hours Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 22 hr Now_What- 34,073
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
News State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And... Mar 1 Now_What- 1
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Feb 24 Fit2Serve 64
News Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump? Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC