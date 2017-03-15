Snow, sleet forecast for north Arkansas
A woman walks through heavy snow Friday in Philadelphia, which was hit by a system that dumped snow on much of the Northeast. Snow is in the forecast tonight for northern Arkansas, with as much as 2 inches accumulating before melting early Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Now_What-
|34,073
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|64
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC