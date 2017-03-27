SmArts
This week the reading series I run, Open Mouth, hosted a series of events with another organization - The Conversation Literary Festival. The Conversation is an organization founded by two poets, Nabila Lovelace and Aziza Barnes, with the mission of hosting readings, craft talks, and workshops all focused on what it means to create productive spaces for artists of color in the American south.
