Secret Police Possible at Arkansas Capitol, Perhaps Colleges
LITTLE ROCK - The agency that protects Arkansas' state Capitol and grounds now has the authority to operate in secret after the governor let a Freedom of Information exemption become law without his signature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|guest
|34,117
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|8 hr
|there
|21
|life after expulsion
|Mar 12
|concerned parent
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC