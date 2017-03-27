SEC Asks Arkansas to Exempt Stadiums,...

SEC Asks Arkansas to Exempt Stadiums, Arenas From Gun Law

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

LITTLE ROCK - The Southeastern Conference said Tuesday it wants Arkansas lawmakers to exempt college sporting events such as football games from a new law greatly expanding where concealed handguns are allowed, citing concerns about safety at its games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 hr Soozy 34,509
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 15 hr Guest 34
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Sun kennie23 38
News Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
life after expulsion Mar 24 This him 3
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... Mar 21 Capt Obvious 2
News Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i... Mar 21 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC