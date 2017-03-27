Sean Spicer Steals - Russian Dressing' Joke From Twitter...
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer probably thought he zinged reporters pretty good during Tuesday's daily press briefing, when he said: "Somehow if the president puts Russian dressing on his salad there's a connection to Russia." Unfortunately for Spicer, he wasn't the first to reference salad dressing in claiming the Russia story is overblown.
