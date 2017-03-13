Satellites Track Huge Snow Storm's Approach to US East Coast
As a winter storm prepares to wallop the East Coast tonight and tomorrow , NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are keeping a close eye on the region with multiple satellites. The latest predictions from the National Weather Service say a low-pressure system crossing the Midwest states and the Ohio Valley will merge with another low-pressure system off the southeast coast of the U.S. You can see a video of the storm as seen by the GOES-16 satellite here .
