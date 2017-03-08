Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a rising st...

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a rising star in Trump's orbit

Faced with aggressive on-air questioning about the president's wiretapping claims, Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't flinch, she went folksy. Speaking to George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America," she pulled out a version of an old line from President Lyndon Johnson: "If the president walked across the Potomac, the media would be reporting that he could not swim."

