Rutledge sues to stop Arkansas haze c...

Rutledge sues to stop Arkansas haze cleanup effort by EPA

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has added another front to her effort to prevent the EPA from cleaning up haze that affects pristine areas of Arkansas such as the Buffalo National River and national forests. She has sued the EPA over its rules governing regional haze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr voter 34,165
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 3 hr Guest 7
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Tue there 21
life after expulsion Mar 12 concerned parent 1
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
News State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And... Mar 1 Now_What- 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC