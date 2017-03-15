Rutledge sues to stop Arkansas haze cleanup effort by EPA
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has added another front to her effort to prevent the EPA from cleaning up haze that affects pristine areas of Arkansas such as the Buffalo National River and national forests. She has sued the EPA over its rules governing regional haze.
