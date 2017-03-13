Residents denied annexation vote

The Arkansas Supreme Court affirmed a lower-court ruling Thursday that decreed residents in Enclave Study Area B don't have a constitutional right to vote on the area's annexation, leaving only one unresolved lawsuit challenging the annexation ordinance the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted in January 2016.

