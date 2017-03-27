Plan to fund suicide fight in Arkansas shy a backer

The Arkansas Suicide Prevention Council's executive committee on Wednesday withdrew its support from proposed legislation less than 24 hours after its co-chairman threw the council's support behind the bill in testimony before state lawmakers. Council Co-Chairman Steven Blackwood told the Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday that House Bill 1705 by Rep. Tim Lemons, R-Cabot, was recommended by the Arkansas Suicide Prevention Council, which was created in 2015 to serve as the state's central body for setting statewide priorities to prevent suicide.

