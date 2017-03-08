Parts of Arkansas at risk for severe weather tonight; wintry mix possible this weekend
The National Weather Service in North Little Rock says severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday across the northern half of Arkansas. A larger swath of north Arkansas now faces an enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday night and into early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
