Options Slim After Defeat of Arkansas Highway Plan
LITTLE ROCK - The defeat of an effort to put a highway initiative on the Arkansas ballot next year shows how difficult it will be for any plan to raise new revenue in a Legislature that's turned increasingly conservative and anti-tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|17 min
|Truth
|34,218
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Sat
|moving back
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Sat
|Now_What-
|22
|Conway: Clinton's rape accusers hurt Hillary in...
|Sat
|Now_What-
|2
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Mar 17
|just sayin
|12
|life after expulsion
|Mar 12
|concerned parent
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC