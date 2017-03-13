Opioid addiction can start within just a few days
Doctors who limit the supply of opioids they prescribe to three days or less may help patients avoid the dangers of dependence and addiction, a new study suggests. Among patients without cancer, a single day's supply of a narcotic painkiller can result in 6 percent of patients being on an opioid a year later, the researchers said.
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|42 min
|guest
|34,199
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|11 hr
|just sayin
|12
|Conway: Clinton's rape accusers hurt Hillary in...
|Thu
|Texxy
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 14
|there
|21
|life after expulsion
|Mar 12
|concerned parent
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
