On Stage (Extra): Get your Irish music fix for St. Patrick's

With St. Patrick's Day rapidly approaching, a great way to get into the spirit of the holiday that honors Ireland's patron saint is to attend a concert of authentic Irish music. It doesn't get much more authentic than Caladh Nua, a band from southern Ireland that will be performing on March 11 at West Chester University's Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall , Lisa Butler , Paddy Tutty , Derek Morrissey and CaoimhA n A" Fearghail .

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.