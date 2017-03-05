Officers Killed in Funeral Procession Memorialized
After 32 years, four De Queen, Arkansas, policemen who were killed in a funeral procession wreck have been memorialized by the city of De Queen for dying in the line of duty. The deaths of the four policemen were part of a bizarre series of events that didn't end until the execution of the man who murdered an Arkansas State Police trooper and a Texarkana, Arkanas, pawnshop owner, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
