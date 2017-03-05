Officers Killed in Funeral Procession...

Officers Killed in Funeral Procession Memorialized

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

After 32 years, four De Queen, Arkansas, policemen who were killed in a funeral procession wreck have been memorialized by the city of De Queen for dying in the line of duty. The deaths of the four policemen were part of a bizarre series of events that didn't end until the execution of the man who murdered an Arkansas State Police trooper and a Texarkana, Arkanas, pawnshop owner, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 19 min barb 33,982
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Fri Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
News State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And... Mar 1 Now_What- 1
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Feb 24 Fit2Serve 65
News Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump? Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,326,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC