NY Times editorial fault Arkansas's execution rush
The New York Times editorial page today criticizes Arkansas's rush to execute eight people in 10 days in April because of vagaries in supplying the three drugs used in the lethal injection process. A key problem is that a batch of midazolam is about to expire.
