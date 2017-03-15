NRC to host meeting at Arkansas Nuclear One
Staff members from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have scheduled a meeting later this month with representatives of Entergy Operations to discuss the 2016 safety performance of Arkansas Nuclear One . A press release indicated the Column 1 meeting has been set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Reeves E. Richie Training Center, located at 1448 State Highway 333, Russellville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Reality Check
|34,072
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|64
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC