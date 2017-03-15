NRC to host meeting at Arkansas Nucle...

NRC to host meeting at Arkansas Nuclear One

Staff members from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have scheduled a meeting later this month with representatives of Entergy Operations to discuss the 2016 safety performance of Arkansas Nuclear One . A press release indicated the Column 1 meeting has been set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Reeves E. Richie Training Center, located at 1448 State Highway 333, Russellville.

