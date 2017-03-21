No new threat led to airline laptop l...

No new threat led to airline laptop limits, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Royal Jordanian Airlines is advising passengers that laptops, iPads, cameras and other electronics won't be allowed in carry-on luggage for U.S.-bound ... Chicago Police are searching for five or six men or boys suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Facebook live. Chicago Police are searching for five or six men or boys suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Facebook live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 34,236
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... 11 hr Capt Obvious 2
News Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i... 20 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Tue Guest 27
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Tue Eric 3
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Mon StandingonPromises 65
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? Mar 18 moving back 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC