No new threat led to airline laptop limits, officials say

Royal Jordanian Airlines is advising passengers that laptops, iPads, cameras and other electronics won't be allowed in carry-on luggage for U.S.-bound ... Chicago Police are searching for five or six men or boys suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Facebook live. Chicago Police are searching for five or six men or boys suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Facebook live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.