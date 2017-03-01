News 40 mins ago 9:20 a.m.Ark. bill introduced would ban Howard Zinn books from public schools

A bill introduced to the General Assembly on Thursday, March 2 would ban public schools in Arkansas from using books from best-selling author and historian Howard Zinn. House Bill 1834 , introduced by Representative Kim Hendren , would ban books by Zinn from the years 1959 until 2000 for being used in public schools or an open-enrollment public charter school.

