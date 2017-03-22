New Arkansas Law Allows Local Control...

New Arkansas Law Allows Local Control for School Bus Seat Belts

What started as a young 4-H member's scare from a family car accident has turned into a law that gives Arkansas residents the legal framework to ask their local school districts to require seat belts on new school buses starting in 2018. Hannah Alder, a 13-year-old Star City Middle School student and 4-H member, watched on March 6 as Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed House Bill 1002 into law at the state Capitol.

