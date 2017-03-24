Mike Huckabee: Cry-Baby Dems Take 'Ma...

Mike Huckabee: Cry-Baby Dems Take 'Massive Risk' in Gorsuch Fight

Democrats are wasting time trying to prove Neil Gorsuch is unfit to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court and will be "shooting themselves in the foot" if they try to filibuster his confirmation, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says. "The Democrats, or at least their leader [Sen.] Chuck Schumer, are now vowing to make good on their Quixotic threat to filibuster his nomination," the two-time GOP presidential candidate wrote late Thursday on his Facebook page.

