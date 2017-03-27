Mike Huckabee: AHCA Failure 'Jazzing Up Liberals' to Push Single-Payer Plan
Mike Huckabee believes the death of the American Health Care Act will lead charged-up Democrats to crusade for a national, single-payer system. "The failure of House Republicans to pass an Obamacare repeal and replacement bill has jazzed up liberals to start their call for what they've really wanted all along: single-payer government health care," the former Arkansas governor and two-time GOP presidential candidate writes on his Facebook page.
