Midazolam in executions lineup
The sleep-inducing drug that would be the first of three used to kill eight Arkansas inmates next month has been the subject of lawsuits and national ethics debates after some botched executions in several states. The contention, by the inmates' attorneys as well as death penalty opponents, is that midazolam is inadequate at blocking the pain caused by the subsequent drugs used to kill -- vecuronium bromide, a paralytic that inhibits breathing, and potassium chloride, to stop the heart.
