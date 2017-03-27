Man charged in Arkansas firefighter's death pleads guilty
A man charged in the shooting death of a volunteer firefighter in central Arkansas has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the case. Prosecutors accused Mark Pruitt of fatally shooting 29-year-old Ronald Jason Adams, who went by his middle name, in January 2016.
