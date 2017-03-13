Male inmate accused in death of femal...

Male inmate accused in death of female guard pleads not guilty

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

An Arkansas prison inmate accused of beating a female guard to death at the Miller County jail in December pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Tuesday morning. Tramell Mackenzie Hunter, 27, appeared before Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson for arraignment in the death penalty case in a courtroom at the Miller County jail complex Tuesday morning, flanked by staff from the Arkansas Department of Correction.

