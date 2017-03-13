Male inmate accused in death of female guard pleads not guilty
An Arkansas prison inmate accused of beating a female guard to death at the Miller County jail in December pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Tuesday morning. Tramell Mackenzie Hunter, 27, appeared before Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson for arraignment in the death penalty case in a courtroom at the Miller County jail complex Tuesday morning, flanked by staff from the Arkansas Department of Correction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|20 min
|Reality Check
|34,147
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|1 hr
|Clint
|3
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Tue
|there
|21
|life after expulsion
|Mar 12
|concerned parent
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC