Making the case for Oregon distance runner Edward Cheserek: Oregon track & field rundown
The experts at LetsRun.com discuss the possibility Cheserek could become a four-time finalist and still come up empty in their their recap of last weekend's NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. The Bowerman is college track and field's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
