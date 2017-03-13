Making the case for Oregon distance r...

Making the case for Oregon distance runner Edward Cheserek: Oregon track & field rundown

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

The experts at LetsRun.com discuss the possibility Cheserek could become a four-time finalist and still come up empty in their their recap of last weekend's NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. The Bowerman is college track and field's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 18 min BARNEYII 34,164
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 48 min Guest 7
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Tue there 21
life after expulsion Mar 12 concerned parent 1
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
News State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And... Mar 1 Now_What- 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC