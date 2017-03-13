Louisiana still seeing widespread flu activity
Even though the flu is starting to wind down in other parts of the country, that's not the case here in Louisiana. "There has been an uptick in the number or reported cases not a tremendous uptick but somewhat of an uptick compared to other states around us the past few weeks," said Lutz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|23 min
|Reality Check
|34,158
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|5 hr
|Clint
|3
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Tue
|there
|21
|life after expulsion
|Mar 12
|concerned parent
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC