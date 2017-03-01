Liquor Stores: Grocery Wine Bill a Death Knell
Liquor store owners and others in Arkansas say a bill to let Wal-Mart and grocery stores sell a larger assortment of wine fundamentally changes their business model, will lead to the closure of hundreds of package stores in the state and will result in less choice for consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Laughing
|33,990
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC