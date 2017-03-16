Legislative attack on sex at Arkansas...

Legislative attack on sex at Arkansas Tech raises accreditation question

20 hrs ago

SEX ON THE LAWN: This campus display of information related to human sexuality at Arkansas Tech has prompted a budget-slashing effort by Arkansas legislators. But a run at the cut that had been scheduled today apparently has been delayed The special language subcommittee of the legislature's Joint Budget Committee had been expected to take up a proposal this morning from several legislators to strip funding from a department at Arkansas Tech that works with diversity issues because of unhappiness about Sex on the Lawn, an annual sex education event by Spectrum, a student group that listed the diversity and inclusion department as a sponsor.

Chicago, IL

