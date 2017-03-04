Lefty's bag boy familiar
Phil Mickelson had to call on his brother Tim to caddie for him during Friday's second round of the Mexico Championship after Jim Mackay was forced to leave early because of a stomach virus. Mickelson's younger brother was pressed into duty at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City when Jim "Bones" Mackay fell ill and couldn't go more than three holes.
