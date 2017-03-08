Kathy Deck To Leave Arkansas for Alab...

Kathy Deck To Leave Arkansas for Alabama-Tuscaloosa

Economist Kathy Deck is leaving the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville to become the director of community and economic research partnerships at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa.

