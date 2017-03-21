Kasem's daughter urges visitation bill

Kerri Kasem testifi es Monday morning in a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee about House Bill 1678, sponsored by Rep. Rick Beck . The bill would aid family members who are unfairly denied visits with incapacitated relatives.

