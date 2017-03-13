Investigation continues into pair acc...

Investigation continues into pair accused of dumping body in a suitcase in Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTEN-TV Albany

Johnstown Police say they're currently waiting on phone calls from Arkansas authorities and could have an update on this investigation soon. According to the Prairie County Jail in Arkansas, 56-year-old Virginia Colvin remains there on $100,000 bond, and her accused accomplice Michael Stivers are being held on around $122,000 bond at the Lonoke County jail in Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Susan 34,097
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 10 hr Guest 18
life after expulsion Sun concerned parent 1
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
News State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And... Mar 1 Now_What- 1
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC