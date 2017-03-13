Investigation continues into pair accused of dumping body in a suitcase in Arkansas
Johnstown Police say they're currently waiting on phone calls from Arkansas authorities and could have an update on this investigation soon. According to the Prairie County Jail in Arkansas, 56-year-old Virginia Colvin remains there on $100,000 bond, and her accused accomplice Michael Stivers are being held on around $122,000 bond at the Lonoke County jail in Arkansas.
