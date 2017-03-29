Indictment returned in dog business scam
Darrell Rosen, a former Procter and Gamble executive in Bentonville, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for defrauding investors in a business to train and sell dogs to private companies and the federal government. Rosen owned a dog care business, Rover Oaks, and a dog training business, Mountain Creek Kennels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Reality Check
|34,538
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Repeal Explosion
|67
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|11 hr
|Guest
|41
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 26
|kennie23
|38
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|life after expulsion
|Mar 24
|This him
|3
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Mar 21
|Capt Obvious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC