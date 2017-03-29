Indictment returned in dog business scam

11 hrs ago

Darrell Rosen, a former Procter and Gamble executive in Bentonville, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for defrauding investors in a business to train and sell dogs to private companies and the federal government. Rosen owned a dog care business, Rover Oaks, and a dog training business, Mountain Creek Kennels.

