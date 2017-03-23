Huckabee sings praises of arts funding, asks Trump to spare from budget ax
A former Republican campaign rival to President Donald Trump and father of one his top advisers says the president's proposed cuts to the National Endowment of the Arts would hurt low-income children by "killing the hope and help that come from creativity." "I do care greatly about the real recipients of endowment funds: the kids in poverty for whom NEA programs may be their only chance to learn to play an instrument, test-drive their God-given creativity and develop a passion for those things that civilize and humanize us all," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|growupyoutroll
|34,316
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|5 hr
|Jungle Juice Johnson
|32
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|11 hr
|District10
|15
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Tue
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i...
|Mar 21
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Mar 21
|Eric
|3
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Mar 20
|StandingonPromises
|65
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC