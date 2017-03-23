Huckabee sings praises of arts funding, asks Trump to spare from budget ax

A former Republican campaign rival to President Donald Trump and father of one his top advisers says the president's proposed cuts to the National Endowment of the Arts would hurt low-income children by "killing the hope and help that come from creativity." "I do care greatly about the real recipients of endowment funds: the kids in poverty for whom NEA programs may be their only chance to learn to play an instrument, test-drive their God-given creativity and develop a passion for those things that civilize and humanize us all," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published Thursday.

