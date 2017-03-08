Guns blaze again in committee, but no...

Guns blaze again in committee, but no progress on campus carry

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The Senate Judiciary Committee this morning repeated a battle on gun legislation that was waged Tuesday night with another no-decision outcome. Another effort was made to amend the campus carry bill proposed by Rep. Charlie Collins with Sen. Jim Hendren's amendment - carrying the NRA seal of approval - to not only allow concealed carry on campus, but to allow it for all permit holders of any age, not just staff, with an additional eight hours of training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 16 min BARNEYII 34,048
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
News State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And... Mar 1 Now_What- 1
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Feb 24 Fit2Serve 64
News Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump? Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC