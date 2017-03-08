Guns blaze again in committee, but no progress on campus carry

The Senate Judiciary Committee this morning repeated a battle on gun legislation that was waged Tuesday night with another no-decision outcome. Another effort was made to amend the campus carry bill proposed by Rep. Charlie Collins with Sen. Jim Hendren's amendment - carrying the NRA seal of approval - to not only allow concealed carry on campus, but to allow it for all permit holders of any age, not just staff, with an additional eight hours of training.

