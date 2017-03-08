Grocer wine bill sent to governor

Grocer wine bill sent to governor

19 hrs ago

Sen. Bart Hester speaks in favor of the bill to allow grocery stores to sell any kind of wine before the measure was approved Wednesday in the Senate chamber on a 18-14 vote. Legislation that would allow grocery stores in "wet" counties to sell any brand of wine narrowly cleared the Senate on Wednesday.

