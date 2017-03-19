Grill is hot open line

15 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

No-knock drug raids by militarized police units leave a trail of blood, the New York Times reports. Is there a better way? The House Friday adopted legislation by Rep. Bob Ballinger that advocates of transgender people say is a "Bathroom Lite" bill aimed at creating a means for a criminal penalty for people who use a restroom or locker room for a gender different than their gender at birth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

