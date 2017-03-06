Governor announces big changes in Medicaid expansion

Arkansas it would seem is about to throw people off the rolls of those who got Medicaid coverage under the expansion financed by Obamacare. Benji Hardy is at the news conference by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and will have more, but he said the big changes approved for Arkansas's Medicaid expansion is a change to provide it only to those making 100 percent or less of the federal poverty level income, rather than 138 percent, and to impose a work requirement for recipients.

