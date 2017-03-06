Governor announces big changes in Medicaid expansion
Arkansas it would seem is about to throw people off the rolls of those who got Medicaid coverage under the expansion financed by Obamacare. Benji Hardy is at the news conference by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and will have more, but he said the big changes approved for Arkansas's Medicaid expansion is a change to provide it only to those making 100 percent or less of the federal poverty level income, rather than 138 percent, and to impose a work requirement for recipients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|guest
|34,007
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC