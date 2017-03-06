Gov. Asa Hutchinson names new director for Arkansas Educational Television Network
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named a new director for the Arkansas Educational Television Network after last year's death of the network's longtime director. The governor said Tuesday that Courtney Pledger would serve as AETN's new director, beginning March 20. Pledger has served as executive director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival and as executive producer for DreamWorks Animation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|james c
|34,027
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC