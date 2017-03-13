Golden Suns rebound with win over Reddies
After dropping two weekend road matches, the Arkansas Tech women's tennis team rebounded with a 7-2 win over the Henderson State Reddies in a mid-week, non-conference match on Thursday afternoon at the Chartwells Women's Sports Complex. The Golden Suns will travel to Orlando, Fla.
